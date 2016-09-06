Cumberland Valley hosting meeting on plans to ease overcrowding

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland Valley School Board is meeting Tuesday night and will discuss expansion projects for the district.

School officials released plans to ease overcrowding in schools last November.

At that time, officials said phase one, which would take place in the 2017-2018 school year, would move 81 students from Silver Spring Elementary to Monroe.

The following year, there would be a district-wide redistribution.

This would involve building an eighth elementary school named Winding Creek and a new middle school named Mountain View to replace the aging Good Hope Middle School.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, district officials will meet for a facilities meeting and then at 7 p.m., the school board will discuss the projects.

Both meetings are in the Cumberland Valley District Office Board Room in the administration building.

