Police: Inmate tried to disarm correctional officer at Chambersburg Hospital

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland bank robbery suspect accused of assaulting and threatening Pennsylvania troopers during his arrest last week is facing more charges after police say he tried to disarm a correctional officer at Chambersburg Hospital.

The correctional officer reported that 48-year-old Steven Murn attempted to disarm him by force at the hospital on Saturday, police said.

Murn was cleared by medical staff and taken back to the county jail. Chambersburg police charged him with a felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer.

Murn, of Pasadena, Maryland, is awaiting extradition to his home state on charges he robbed a bank last week in Anne Arundel County.

He also faces charges in Franklin County where he’s jailed on $250,000 bail. State police said he assaulted and threatened to kill a trooper while resisting arrest Aug. 30 at a Chambersburg diner.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.