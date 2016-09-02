Owner ‘frustrated’ after pickup crash damages Gettysburg restaurant

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A restaurant owner says he lost about $20,000 worth of food when a pickup truck slammed into his building early Friday.

Jin Li, owner of Li’s Buffet on the 100 block of York Street, said nearly everything has to be thrown out.

“I’m very frustrated,” he said. “First of all, I’m dealing with all of my employees. My employees depend on my restaurant. Their families depend on them working. I have to take the responsibility on that.”

“There’s nothing else we can do about it,” said Jay Li, an employee of Li’s Buffet.

The crash at 3 a.m. caused heavy damage to the building. Authorities said it took emergency crews about 90 minutes to remove the driver, who was flown to York Hospital.

“My friend called me that lives right next door of my restaurant and said my restaurant had been crashed into. I thought he was joking or something,” Jin said.

“When they said the whole front of the building collapsed, that was jarring,” said James Mackie, who runs a business next door.

It’s not the first time it’s happened, either.

“I knew one day it was going to happen again since it’s right at the intersection of Route 30 and 116,” Jay said.

But what’s next is unknown. Will employees be laid off? When will the restaurant reopen? How much will the damage cost?

“I have to pay a lot of my bills, too. I have to take care of my family. I’ve got a baby coming along the way, too. So, I have a lot of plans coming up, a lot of bills I have to pay,” Jin said.

“You never know what’s going to happen in life, so I do have a little money saved up to get through this tough time,” he added.

