Dale Earnhardt Jr. visits fans in Lewistown

What would you ask your favorite NASCAR driver?  Wednesday at a Wal-Mart in Lewistown, PA fans got their chance.  The store won a contest for selling the most mountain dew.  Two hundred fans got a chance to meet with the 13 time most popular driver, everyone else got to hang out in the parking lot and submit questions for Junior.  Questions ranged from his favorite tracks to his uncertain future.  Earnhardt  Junior is still recovering from a concussion he suffered on June 12th.  He said he still has a passion and wants to race.  He will miss his 7th straight race Sunday at Darlington.

With his future unclear, the visit was extra special for fans like 90 year old Arlene H. Campbell.  Campbell traveled from Honey Grove and said it was a day she would never forget.

