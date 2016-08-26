Caped Crusader August

Four Lancaster County teens received a big honor! Central Penn Parent Magazine’s Caped Crusader award for August.

“We like to recognize a young student who is inspiring other students in the area to get out there and do some good,” Colleen Jones, Central Penn Parent Magazine said.

Those honored, Ivy Espenshade, a home school student and recent high school graduate; Emma Lown, a student at Elizabethtown High School; Alexys Palmer from Conestoga Valley High School and Hempfield Emma Kilgore.

Their volunteer work through The Good News Clubs Evangelism Fellowship organization. Ministry coordinator Lisa Kilgore nominated the girls for the award.

“Their heart for children, their heart for the Lord, some of them give three days during the week,” said Kilgore. “They are willing to take that time when they could be doing else.”

This team shares the gospel, with participants parental permission, in an after-school program. They also take part in a summer missionary program.

Faith is the foundation of their giving, “Before we do anything, it’s also important to pray as a team and we have God in the front of our minds and always look to his word.”

ABC 27 teams up with Central Penn Parent Magazine to honor children doing great things in our community. To read more about this month’s Caped Crusaders, check out Central Penn Parent Magazine out now.