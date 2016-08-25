Your Destination for Style!

Destination Design was established in 2009. Owners, Krista & Kelly, have a combined experience of almost 40 years in the residential and commercial design industry.

“Our philosophy is that your home is a representation of who you are and how you live. Whether just starting out or creating that dream home, everyone deserves a well-designed space that is a reflection of their personal style,” tells Krista.

To assist the client in that vision, they offer products ranging from accessories and fabrics to wood casegoods and American-Made upholstered furniture. If you require direction in taking your design further, Destination Design can provide the following services: color consultations, re-design, home staging and interior design services.

To learn more, visit their website at www.destinationdesigninteriors.com.