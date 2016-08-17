Two charged with homicide in case of body dumped along I-83

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – State police filed homicide charges against two men in the death of a man found last week near Interstate 83 in Springfield Township.

28-year-old Luis Quinones, of Brooklyn, New York, and 27-year-old Kevin Brightful, of York, are accused of killing 36-year-old Shannon Martin, of York.

Martin’s body was found Friday.

Investigators said Quinones fought with Martin at Brightful’s house in York and then Martin was shot several times.

Police said Brightful and Quinones put Martin’s body in a car then drove to and dumped it just off I-83 on Seaks Run Road in Glen Rock.

Brightful and Quinones are charged with homicide, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, and carrying a firearm without a license.

