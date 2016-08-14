Teen accidentally shot, killed by friend has been identified by police

By Published:
Ibram Hanna. Photo from the family's GoFundMe.com page.
Ibram Hanna. Photo from the family's GoFundMe.com page.

LANCASTER, Pa — (WHTM) Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman released the name of the boy accidentally killed Friday by a 17 year-old in Mountville.

Ibram Hanna, 15, was killed by a single gunshot Friday around 10:45 a.m. at a home on West Main St. in Mountville according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office notifying media Sunday evening that the family was notified and the 17 year-old was charged in juvenile court.

Officials said the boys stole a gun from a car and were playing with it inside the home of the 17 year-old when Hanna was shot.

The DA’s office described the shooting as “criminal reckless behavior rather than a premeditated killing.”

Related Posts

1 thought on “Teen accidentally shot, killed by friend has been identified by police

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s