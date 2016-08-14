Teen accidentally shot, killed by friend has been identified by police

LANCASTER, Pa — (WHTM) Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman released the name of the boy accidentally killed Friday by a 17 year-old in Mountville.

Ibram Hanna, 15, was killed by a single gunshot Friday around 10:45 a.m. at a home on West Main St. in Mountville according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office notifying media Sunday evening that the family was notified and the 17 year-old was charged in juvenile court.

Officials said the boys stole a gun from a car and were playing with it inside the home of the 17 year-old when Hanna was shot.

The DA’s office described the shooting as “criminal reckless behavior rather than a premeditated killing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...