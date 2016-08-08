ABC27 Poll: Clinton leads Trump by 10 points in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hillary Clinton has a 10-point lead over Donald Trump among Pennsylvania voters, according to a poll conducted for ABC27 News.

The Susquehanna Polling & Research survey released Monday shows Clinton would receive 47 percent of the vote and Trump would get 37 percent if the election were held today. Seven percent of respondents were undecided.

When third-party candidates were included, Clinton led Trump by nine points, 46-37 percent. Seven percent of voters supported Libertarian Gary Johnson and three percent backed Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Most voters had unfavorable opinions of both Clinton, 49-40 percent, and Trump, 57-35 percent.

A majority, 88 percent, said they are strongly supporting their candidate and 11 percent said they could change their mind before Election Day. Forty-one percent said the televised Presidential debates will influence their vote.

Sixty-one percent said they have more interest in this election than past Presidential elections.

In the race for Pat Toomey’s U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger Katie McGinty led the Republican incumbent 42-40 percent. Sixteen percent were undecided.

The poll of 772 likely voters surveyed 312 Republican voters, 358 registered Democrats, and 99 registered as Independent or other. The telephone survey was conducted July 31 to Aug. 4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.

—

On the Web: Statewide Presidential Survey

