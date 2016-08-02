Road rage driver pointed gun at couple, child on Route 15

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a road rage incident where a driver on Route 15 pointed a handgun at two people with a child.

The couple reported they were driving northbound on July 24 when the unknown man pointed the gun as he passed them in the area of Heidlersburg Road, in Tyrone Township, according to a news release from state police in Gettysburg.

They said the man was driving a white Toyota passenger car with a Maryland plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gettysburg barracks at 717-334-8111.

