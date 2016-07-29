Trump to host rally at Cumberland Valley High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in the Midstate, according to his website.

The presidential nominee will host a rally at Cumberland Valley High School on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

To get tickets, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...