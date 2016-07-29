Trump to host rally at Cumberland Valley High School

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks as he introduces his wife Melania Trump during first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in the Midstate, according to his website.

The presidential nominee will host a rally at Cumberland Valley High School on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

To get tickets, click here.

