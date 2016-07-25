No gifts for Senators on Christmas in July Sunday

The Harrisburg Senators couldn’t complete the series sweep against Richmond as the Flying Squirrels won 6-2 in front of 3,024 fans at FNB Field. Isaac Ballou and Wilmer Difo both struck solo home runs for the Senators in the defeat.

Richmond broke the scoreless tie in the fourth with three runs off Harrisburg starter Mark Blackmar. The Flying Squirrels singled, drew a walk, tripled, and doubled to lead off the frame and plate three. Blackmar (1-1) worked five innings allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.

“He was up,” manager Matt LeCroy said. “Early on he got away with it more. It caught up with him in that inning where they hit the ball pretty hard.”

Harrisburg (55-45) struggled to get anything going off Richmond starter Andrew Suarez as the southpaw worked through the lineup the first time without allowing a base hit. Ballou and Difo would hit their fourth and fifth home runs of the season, respectively, but Richmond responded both times with a run in the next half-inning to keep the margin at three.

Derek Self and Nick Lee each allowed a run in relief, while Ryan Brinley worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning. His skipper noticed, “I thought Brinley threw the ball well.”

The Senators scratched out only seven hits on the afternoon including three infield singles from Rafael Bautista.

“Offensively, we couldn’t pick it up,” LeCroy said. “We got close but we just couldn’t get that big hit.”

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Class AA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, come to town on Monday to begin a three-game series against the Senators. Harrisburg’s Michael Brady will be opposed by New Hampshire’s Conner Greene for the 7:00 p.m. start. Angie Keilhauer, former contestant on NBC’s The Voice, will be performing pre-game at FNB Field. The game can be heard on Fox Sports 1460 AM, on the internet at senatorsbaseball.com, or through the TuneIn and iHeart Radio apps with The Matt LeCroy Show beginning the radio broadcast at 6:45 p.m.