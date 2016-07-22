Renovations begin at Allenberry Resort

By Published:

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa (WHTM)– Renovations at the Allenberry Resort Inn and Playhouse have started even though the sale isn’t final until the fall.

The resort was sold earlier this month four days before it was set to go to auction. The sale won’t be finalized until mid-September but the current owners are allowing the new owners to begin work now.

Less than a week after a deal was made repairs, renovations and upgrades started. The plans include upgrading rooms, constructing a new main patio, and building an amphitheater.

Related Posts

2 thoughts on “Renovations begin at Allenberry Resort

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s