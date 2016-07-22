Renovations begin at Allenberry Resort

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa (WHTM)– Renovations at the Allenberry Resort Inn and Playhouse have started even though the sale isn’t final until the fall.

The resort was sold earlier this month four days before it was set to go to auction. The sale won’t be finalized until mid-September but the current owners are allowing the new owners to begin work now.

Less than a week after a deal was made repairs, renovations and upgrades started. The plans include upgrading rooms, constructing a new main patio, and building an amphitheater.

