Libre, the sick puppy, is improving and found his forever home

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Ivan Pryor wasn’t sure Libre would survive when he came to the Dillsburg Veterinary Center a little more than two weeks ago. The 4-month-old puppy couldn’t lift his head up or eat on his own. His ribs were visible, he had sores, and a bacterial infection raged through his tiny body.

Libre is making amazing progress walking, acting like a puppy, and getting lots of tender, loving care.

“He went from more or less comatose to a very happy puppy,” Pryor said.

Janine Guido, founder of Speranza Animal Rescue, brought Libre to Pryor. A produce driver took the sick Boston Terrier from a breeder in Quarryville, and Guido took over Libre’s care at the emergency vet in Lancaster.

Guido fell in love with Libre and made a commitment.

“I kind of made a promise to him the first night I saw him,” Guido said. “I said, ‘You’re either coming home with me as a puppy or in a box of ashes. Thankfully, he’s coming home as a puppy.”

She’s keeping her word. Libre will soon be part of her pack.

“He’s definitely a miracle. Our little bug-eyed miracle,” Guido said. “He’s going to get lots of love and spoiled rotten.”

Libre will eat a big cheeseburger and sleep in the bed when he goes home with Guido.

“He has a girlfriend now. He’s been interacting with some other dogs,” Pryor said.

Dillsburg Veterinary Center has seen an outpouring of support from around world. They posted hundreds of cards on the wall by Libre’s cage, which is filled with stuffed animals.

“A little bit of peach fuzz is coming back in,” Pryor said.

Libre is mostly bald now. Pryor thinks he will have some permanent bald spots, but he’s getting stronger every day. Libre is expected to grow to a normal size.

“To his credit, he’s been a real fighter and has persevered,” Pryor said. “As a veterinarian it makes me very happy. As a person, it makes me ecstatic.”

“Definitely be their voice. Speak up. They rely on us because they don’t have a voice of their own,” Guido said.

Libre is getting a second chance in life and is expected to go to his forever home with Guido in about a week.

