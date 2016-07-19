Pa. Game board approves drone ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given its final approval to a ban on drones.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to prohibit operating, controlling, launching or retrieving drones on game lands and other property controlled by the Game Commission.

The game agency cited reports of drones flying close to bald-eagle nests, which causes a risk to eagles and their eggs, and during the snow goose migration season at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area this year, officials said there were at least five incidents where drones disturbed the resting birds.

The board in April preliminarily approved a ban on flying drones over state game lands. The measure was amended after a legal review by the state attorney general’s office since only the federal government has the authority to regulate airspace.

The ban is expected to take effect in the coming weeks.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...