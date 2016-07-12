Rescue groups push for charges in sick puppy case; SPCA defends Libre’s investigation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Protestors unhappy with the investigation into a sick puppy named Libre gathered outside a news conference where the Lancaster County SPCA on Tuesday defended its decision to file no charges.

Lancaster SPCA director Susan Martin said Libre’s condition was exaggerated. She said an emergency veterinarian who saw Libre last week, the day a produce driver took him from a breeder, told her there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the 4-month-old Boston terrier had been abused.

Janine Guido, founder of the Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg, showed ABC27 News a report from the emergency vet.

“I have the paperwork from the E.R. vet that states, “general appearance: severely neglected animal,” Guido said.

Libre has been in the care of Dr. Ivan Pryor at the Dillsburg Veterinary Center. Martin says Pryor initially told her he found two maggots but now says he found up to 20. Pryor told ABC27 that was a miscommunication. He says he found 10 to 20 maggots on Libre’s body and more on his face.

“If there’s a maggot infestation, that means that the dog was suffering unnecessarily and that was cruel,” Martin said. “I can prove that if I have pictures and evidence to show that, but where the case stands at the moment, I don’t have any evidence to prove that.”

“There are no pictures,” Guido said. “There’s no video because, and I think it’s because nobody would think that you’d have to take that to prove a dog’s being severely neglected when we have all those pictures and video of his condition.”

Martin said she needs one of the vets who saw Libre to testify in order to file charges.

“In order for me to successfully prosecute a case and present the case that someone truly meant intent to harm a dog, I need to have an expert witness testify, which in this case would be a veterinarian,” she said.

“It’s disgusting and hopefully she presses charges. Hopefully, she shuts this man down,” Guido said of the breeder. “He needs to pay for his consequences.”

