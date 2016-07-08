When the heat of summer has us turning away from comfort foods, we like to turn to recipes like this Chilled Beefed-Up Summer Salad. And, since salad is only as good as the dressing that goes on it, you can bet we’ve paired this beefy summer salad with the perfect, homemade, creamy horseradish dressing to make this extra mm..mm..tasty!

What You’ll Need:

1 head iceberg lettuce, coarsely chopped

1 cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks

2 tomatoes, cut into chunks

1 pound cooked roast beef, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon grated horseradish, drained

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 red onion slice, separted into rings for garnish

What To Do:

1. On a large platter, arrange lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and roast beef.

2. To make the dressing, in a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients except onion. Pour over lettuce mixture, garnish with onion rings, and serve.

Note: Any kind of roast beef will do. You can ask for a 1/2-inch thick piece of roast beef at the deli.

