Libre the puppy continues fight for his life

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A puppy that vets believe is 12 weeks old is fighting to survive after he was found dehydrated and with a major skin infection in Lancaster County.

Libre is on I-V fluids and in critical condition at the Dillsburg Veterinary Center. Vets believe he may be Boston terrier or boxer-mix, but it’s hard to be completely sure with the condition he’s in.

“It’s very serious. It’s life-threatening,” said Dr. Ivan Pryor, owner of Dillsburg Veterinary Center.

Vets say they pulled maggots from his skin folds Tuesday, but still, they remain cautiously optimistic Libre will survive.

Pryor says Libre has a severe skin infection, skin parasites, and mange.

“Libre was very dehydrated and septic as well, so we’re dealing with a very high white cell count and abscesses, bacterial infections,” he said.

Janine Guido is the founder of Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg. She said a woman sent her a picture of Libre on a farm just south of Lancaster on Monday.

“The produce farmer that delivers to the Amish farm had seen him,” Guido said. “He’s the one that actually took the photo and sent it to the girl that sent it to me.”

Libre went to an emergency vet in Lancaster County before Speranza took him to the Dillsburg Veterinary Center.

“I’ve never seen this bad this close to home,” Guido said. “I know a lot of puppies in the South are found like this, but Lancaster is an hour from us. It hits home.”

Libre is getting treatment for his sores and open wounds at the vet. They’re also feeding him wet food by hand.

“His prognosis is extremely guarded right now,” Pryor said. “It’s mostly due to the infection. The dehydration we can take of with IV fluids, but at this point, the overwhelming infection is our biggest concern.”

Pryor will be taking Libre home each night to feed him and monitor his condition.

“He sleeps most of the time right now. He’s had a few moments where he’s had a very good appetite. He’s interested in water and some of the food that we’re making him.”

There is no word on whether animal cruelty charges will be filed.

