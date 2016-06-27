Security cameras, tipster helped police nab suspected Midtown killer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Thomas Carter discussed new details Monday about the arrest of 19-year-old Shamir Hunter for the beating death of Steven Esworthy.

Big brother was watching out last week. Police credit several surveillance cameras in Midtown for recording Hunter in the area shortly after Esworthy was killed while walking home from his brother’s wedding last weekend.

“It’s like solving a crossword puzzle,” Carter said. “Every piece fits and that fit in were able to get other angles of the suspect.”

The grainy video released by police last week helped to identify Hunter, according to police. Captain Gabe Olivera said police received several tips on who it was and where Hunter may be hiding.

A patrol officer spotted Hunter Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of Moore Street. He was arrested without incident around 1:30 p.m.

“Officers did an excellent job,” Carter said. “The information that came in really helped to bring a closure to this case.”

Carter said when lives are in danger, relaying information should not be perceived as “snitching”, but rather doing a civic duty to protect yourself and your neighbor. He encouraged more people to come forward in similar cases.

“We need to bring closure to other victims’ families,” he said.

Police discussed a new program to build a database of private security cameras within the city. Olivera said police will soon ask residents and business owners to register their cameras to help solve crimes.

The database would be kept private and used only when a camera may have captured a certain crime. Olivera said the database would only aid an investigation and help locate unknown suspects.

Swatara Township recently credited their private security camera database for capturing a suspected killer.

James Williams thanked the police for tracking down the suspected killer within six days.

“It gives people around the community definitely a sense of ease knowing that if anything does happen, police are right on it,” he said.

One investigator told ABC27 that Hunter unknowingly killed Esworthy and his motive for the mugging was to get money for synthetic marijuana. Police said Hunter also broke into several cars in search of valuables and loose change.

“It’s just the people out here nowadays,” Wayne Thompson said. “It’s just different. It’s just different mindsets.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...