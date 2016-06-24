Get-Air Harrisburg

By Published: Updated:

Get-Air Harrisburg is an indoor trampoline park with wall to wall trampolines.  It’s a place for kids and adults of all ages to get out and get active from dodgeball, tackling the ninja course, or just bouncing in place. They believe that trampolining is both fun and healthy and they offer a variety of activities to exercise

“Seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces when they walk into our facility and see what it’s all about.  I’m glad I can be an avenue for them to get off their couches and turn off their video games…and to get some exercise in a fun, safe way that’s close to home.”

For more information watch the video above.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s