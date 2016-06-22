Lawsuits: Sisters abused by same Pennsylvania priest as kids

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – Two sisters have sued a Catholic priest, his central Pennsylvania diocese and two ex-bishops who supervised him, saying the cleric molested them repeatedly as girls – including one at her first Communion party.

The Altoona-Johnstown diocese declined comment on the allegations, and attempts to reach former Bishop Joseph Adamec and a representative for the late ex-Bishop James Hogan weren’t immediately successful.

Hogan was bishop when the Rev. Charles Bodziak allegedly molested the girls, who are now 47 and 49. Adamec was bishop when the diocese was allegedly notified of the abuse allegations.

Bodziak was suspended in January due to unspecified abuse allegations. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately locate him for comment.

One plaintiff alleges she was abused from second grade through sixth grade. The other alleges abuse from age 8 to 14.