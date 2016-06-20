Food-truck feast set for one-day July 4 event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The city has announced details of its Fourth of July celebration this year. A few dozen food trucks will be the big draw for a six-hour event.

Barbecue or a Caribbean-themed frozen ice, whatever your favorite treat may be, it’ll be found during the city’s “Taste of Independence” celebration.

Wearing a patriotic lei, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said the event would be held along Front Street on July 4 from 3-9 p.m. He said 30 food trucks are slated to help draw people to the area. The event will wrap up around 9 p.m. for city-sponsored fireworks, which will be followed by another fireworks show from the Harrisburg Senators.

Papenfuse said the $30,000 dollar budget would keep costs lower than previous three-day celebrations.

