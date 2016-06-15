Lancaster Township couple arrested for $35K heroin bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township couple was arrested after authorities allegedly seized $35,000 worth of heroin during a search of their home.

David Lausell Jr., 25, and Jaelle Ndamage, 26, also had $4,000 cash and numerous items tied to drug trafficking, including digital scales, surveillance cameras, and 14 cellphones, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

The couple’s home in the 700 block of Marietta Avenue was raided June 8.

Lausell additionally is charged with four felony gun crimes for two handguns that were found in his vehicle. He is in Lancaster County Prison on $1.5 million bail.

Ndamage hired a bondsman to post a percentage of $250,000 bail.

