Report: Gunman’s wife says she tried to talk him out of attack

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) – The 30-year-old wife of Omar Mateen, the shooter at the Orlando gay club massacre, reportedly is being considered for possible criminal charges.

A law enforcement official told ABC News that Noor Mateen may have known something about the incident in advance, but she claims she tried to talk him out of the assault.

Law enforcement officials told ABC News that Mateen’s wife drove with him to the Pulse nightclub at least once in the past.

The FBI is said to be investigating reports that Mateen had been a regular at the gay nightclub and had used gay dating apps.

