Complaints pile up against a cemetery in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – James Hartman, who lives in South Lebanon Township, walked ABC 27 News through some of the issues with the Grandview Memorial Park.

“There are still part of the steps that are falling apart,” he said. “The roads coming in are in very poor shape when you get to the top of the hill, they deteriorate.”

Hartman’s parents, and his uncle, who was wounded on the beaches of Normandy, are all buried in the cemetery, which is just outside of Annville in Lebanon County.

“I’m discouraged because this used to be very, really beautiful,” Hartman told ABC 27 News.

Frank DiNunzio has four family members buried in a nearby plot. He has also noticed problems.

“It’s beautiful in the beginning until you get to the top of the hill and then it’s a war zone,” DiNunizio said. “It looks like somebody had tanks back there, blowing things up.”

Both men told ABC 27 News some of their complaints have gone unanswered.

ABC 27 news also found one headstone with damage.

In the recent weeks, a new complaint has popped up.

A memorial, which depicts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, has started to fall apart.

Hartman said he worries what will happen if nothing is done.

“If that thing falls down that’s going to create a lot more damage here,” he told ABC 27 News. “My parents didn’t buy here to have a place to be in this condition.”

ABC 27 News reached out to StoneMor, who owns the cemetery.

Lawrence Miller, the Ceo of StoneMor, said any issue will be taken care of “fast as humanly possible”.

The site supervisor told ABC 27 News that there are plans to replace the monument before the middle of August.

Hartman said he just wants a place where can visit his parents in peace

“After all they went through and what they put up to have this their final resting place to come here and sit next to them and talk to them in the presence of something like this falling apart it’s just not right,” he said.