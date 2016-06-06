HIV-positive man gets up to 40 years for raping child

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An HIV-positive Pennsylvania man who admitted he raped a 6-year-old boy at his home while another man recorded it will serve up to 40 years in prison.

Ira Task, 62, of Harrisburg, was ordered to serve 17-and-a-half to 40 years at sentencing Monday in Cumberland County Court. He must also serve 66 1/3 years of supervised release and register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law.

“One of the important things here is community protection, and I think that we achieved that at least,” District Attorney Dave Freed said.

Prosecutors said Task and a 19-year-old North Middleton Township man, William Byers Augusta, raped the child at Task’s home. Task told authorities he has been HIV-positive since 1994, and he admitted to giving the boy an inhalant used to intensify a sexual experience.

Task, who pleaded guilty in March, begged the judge for mercy. He asked for long probation after a short prison sentence, claiming he needed to care for his ailing wife of 36 years.

He apologized to his wife and the victim, and he told the court he has an addiction to sex.

Prosecutors wanted a sentence of 48-and-a half to 111 years.

Byers Augusta is also charged with raping the child and live-streaming the abuse. He is awaiting trial for the rape and for live streaming another child rape over the Internet last year.

Prosecutors said the child has undergone testing and counseling.

