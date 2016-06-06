Lower Paxton man arrested for child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is jailed after state prosecutors say he distributed child pornography online.

Robert Wayne Goshorn, 44, of Lower Paxton Township, had several media files of apparent child pornography on his cell phone and other electronic devices, according to Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s office.

Goshorn is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He is in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 10.

