Police: Suspicious person knocking on doors in Steelton

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are warning residents about a suspicious person in the borough.

According to a press release, police responded Thursday to two incidents related to a suspicious person knocking on residents’ doors.

In the first incident, the suspect knocked on a residents’ door and claimed he needed to check the home’s wiring. When the resident refused, the male drove away.

Two hours later the suspect approached another resident and was inquiring about the home’s security system.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, wearing a baseball cap, carrying a clipboard and driving a light colored sedan that is possibly silver.

Anyone who may have made contact with a person matching his description is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s