Police: Suspicious person knocking on doors in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are warning residents about a suspicious person in the borough.

According to a press release, police responded Thursday to two incidents related to a suspicious person knocking on residents’ doors.

In the first incident, the suspect knocked on a residents’ door and claimed he needed to check the home’s wiring. When the resident refused, the male drove away.

Two hours later the suspect approached another resident and was inquiring about the home’s security system.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, wearing a baseball cap, carrying a clipboard and driving a light colored sedan that is possibly silver.

Anyone who may have made contact with a person matching his description is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.