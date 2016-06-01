Mom’s 911 call: ‘There’s a male gorilla standing over him’

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The 911 calls from the gorilla incident at the Cincinnati Zoo were released Wednesday.

Here is a transcript of the mother’s frantic call:

(Mom)

“I need you to call (bleep), I need you to call (bleep).”

(Dispatcher)

“Cincinnati 911 what is the …”

(Mom)

“Hi my son fell in the zoo at the gorillas. The Cincinnati Zoo, my son fell in with the gorilla. There’s a male gorilla standing over him. I need someone to contact the zoo please.”

(Dispatcher)

“Okay, we do already have that started- we do already have- have started there okay? How old is … ”

(Mom)

“Okay, (bleep), be calm! Be calm! Be calm!”

(Dispatcher)

“How old … ”

(Mom)

“Be calm! He’s grabbing my son! I can’t watch this! I can’t- I can’t, ok, I can’t watch. I …”

(Inaudible)

(Dispatcher)

“Hello?”

(Mom)

“(Bleep)”

(Man)

“Yeah.”

(Dispatcher)

“How old is he? How old is he?”

(Nat Sound)

(Mom)

“I need to call my dad.”

(Dispatcher)

“Hello?”

A 3-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo Saturday.

The 17-year-old, 400-pound male lowland gorilla, Harambe, was shot and killed by the zoo’s dangerous animal response team about 10 minutes after the boy made it into the enclosure.

Other 911 calls were also released from witnesses who called for help after the boy fell.