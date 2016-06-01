Mom’s 911 call: ‘There’s a male gorilla standing over him’

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 16, 1996 file photo, Binti Jua, an 8-year-old female gorilla, carries an injured 3-year-old boy to a service gate after the child fell 18 feet to a concrete floor in the primate exhibit at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Ill. The boy climbed a 3-foot railing and fell in the primate exhibit at the zoo and is picked up by the motherly gorilla, who carries him in her arms to a gate where zookeepers could get him. A 3-year-old boy’s breach of a gorilla exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo on Saturday, May 28, 2016, leading authorities to fatally shoot the gorilla to protect the child, has focused attention on zoo enclosures and security. (AP Photo/WLS-TV, File)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The 911 calls from the gorilla incident at the Cincinnati Zoo were released Wednesday.

Here is a transcript of the mother’s frantic call:

(Mom)

“I need you to call (bleep), I need you to call (bleep).”

(Dispatcher)

“Cincinnati 911 what is the …”

(Mom)

“Hi my son fell in the zoo at the gorillas. The Cincinnati Zoo, my son fell in with the gorilla. There’s a male gorilla standing over him. I need someone to contact the zoo please.”

(Dispatcher)

“Okay, we do already have that started- we do already have- have started there okay? How old is … ”

(Mom)

“Okay, (bleep), be calm! Be calm! Be calm!”

(Dispatcher)

“How old … ”

(Mom)

“Be calm! He’s grabbing my son! I can’t watch this! I can’t- I can’t, ok, I can’t watch. I …”

(Inaudible)

(Dispatcher)

“Hello?”

(Mom)

“(Bleep)”

(Man)

“Yeah.”

(Dispatcher)

“How old is he? How old is he?”

(Nat Sound)

(Mom)

“I need to call my dad.”

(Dispatcher)

“Hello?”

A 3-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo Saturday.

The 17-year-old, 400-pound male lowland gorilla, Harambe, was shot and killed by the zoo’s dangerous animal response team about 10 minutes after the boy made it into the enclosure.

Other 911 calls were also released from witnesses who called for help after the boy fell.

