Couple arrested after cutting fence at nuclear power plant

DELTA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two people arrested after cutting a chain at a fenced-in area at a central Pennsylvania nuclear plant said they blundered onto the property and were trying to get out.

The York Daily Record reports that the Chesapeake, Virginia couple drove to an access road at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station on Friday night and cut a chain to a gate at a fenced-in area.

Exelon spokeswoman Krista Merkel said the couple never posed a threat and security was monitoring them all the time.

Police said they appeared to have reached an area where radioactive material is transferred from the plant, but Merkel said they hadn’t gotten to such an area.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokeswoman Diane Screnci also said there was no threat to the plant.