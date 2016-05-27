5 Things You Need to Know: Friday, May 27

Here are the five things you need to know for Friday, May 27.

Memorial Day weekend looks hot and dry

Expect hazy sunshine for most of Memorial Day weekend, with a high near 90 on Friday. Things look a little cooler on Monday with a high of 78 and a chance of showers. For the full forecast, click here.

Expect a lot of cars on the road

Memorial Day is expected to be busy on the roads, with 38 million Americans expected to travel by car to their holiday destination. Moe than 2 million people are anticipated on the Pa. Turnpike alone. PennDOT officials expect Friday to be the busiest travel day of the weekend.

Artsfest begins Saturday

Artsfest begins Saturday along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. A portion of Front Street will close at 9 a.m. Friday to allow people to set up for the festival. Parking is free to visitors on Sunday and Monday.

“Superbug” found in Pa.

A Superbug that does not respond to antibiotic treatment has been discovered in Pa. To learn more about it, click here.



Obama making historic stop in Hiroshima

President Obama will make history today, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, the site of the 1945 atomic bombing. He will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.