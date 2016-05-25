No one claims responsibility for clean up of Harrisburg wall collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A business owner says no one is taking responsibility for the damage caused to his building by the collapse of a retaining wall next to the Mulberry Street Bridge.

More than 50,000 pounds of rubble remain. The question still unanswered: who will clean it up and when? Wednesday afternoon, ABC27 News received a statement from the attorney of Firstline National Insurance Company, insurer of the Spring Village Apartments in the McFarland building. The city and PennDOT have said the wall that collapsed was the property of the McFarland building.

In the statement, Firstline attorney Peter J. Speaker said it appears the wall was part of the bridge’s original construction. He said recent work by PennDOT “may have affected the stability of the bridge wall.”

“We have no ability to force PennDOT to take action to remedy any disturbance, instability or damage caused by its activities,” attorney Peter J. Speaker said in the statement. “However, it would appear prudent for PennDOT to stabilize the area and address the situation in light of its recent activities.”

We reached out to PennDOT. A spokesperson had no comment on the insurance company’s claim, but they continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, Howard Henry, owner of Howard’s Tire and Auto on Cameron Street, said he will be stuck with a bill of more than $1 million.

“It’s been discussed that the best way to approach this is for everyone to sit around and talk about exactly what their role is in this and to be clear and identify as a property owner the lack of maintenance,” he said.

Henry compared the rubble to Jenga, saying if they pulled one piece out, it could do more damage to the situation, potentially even killing someone.

