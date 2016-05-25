ABC27 Investigates: Did township supervisor use tax dollars for personal gain?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After spending six months gathering surveillance photos, public records, and information from sources, ABC27 has uncovered allegations that a township supervisor has been using tax dollars to support his private business.

Bill Hornung is chair of the Board of Supervisors in Lower Paxton Township. He is also the owner of Hornung’s Ace Hardware on Blue Bird Avenue. Sources tell ABC27 Hornung is close with former Lower Paxton Township police lieutenant Gary Weisinger, who later became the township’s information technology manager. Weisinger stopped working for the township a few years ago.

Surveillance Documents

In November, sources sent ABC27 several documents. The first was a sign-out sheet from February 29, 2012. It showed Weisinger marking down a public works trip to “FC.” Those initials often refer to the township’s Friendship Center community building. The sheet said he left at 6:35 a.m. and returned at 8:15 a.m.

The next two documents were pictures, time-stamped at 7:45 a.m. and 7:46 a.m. that same day. One photo showed a car with a Lower Paxton municipal government license plate parked in a lot. The other picture showed a man appearing to work on a computer.

The car in the first picture matched the description of the vehicle Weisinger signed out that day. Sources confirmed Weisinger often used that car for township business.

ABC27 used that photo to pinpoint the location of the car. It was not at the Friendship Center as stated on the sign-out sheet. Instead, it was in the parking lot of Bill Hornung’s hardware store.

ABC27 has done stories inside Hornung’s Hardware over the last few years. The second picture, showing the man at the computer, appears to have been taken inside the store.

Sources who were there when the photographs were taken identified the man in the picture as Gary Weisinger. They also confirmed the time stamps are correct. Additionally, the clock in the picture reads 7:46, just like the time stamp.

That left the question: If Weisinger was, in fact, at Hornung’s Hardware, why the sign-out sheet said he was on township business at the Friendship Center?

The Big Picture

Over the next several months, ABC27 talked to several sources in Lower Paxton Township. They all said that situation had occurred repeatedly for at least ten years, potentially involving tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

“Some people say, ‘Well, it’s not that much,’ or ‘It’s not that big of a deal,’” Eric Epstein of the government watch group Rock the Capitol said. “But every snowflake in an avalanche adds up, and this behavior has created an avalanche of taxpayer abuse.”

Epstein told ABC27 he has studied similar cases across Pennsylvania. He said in general, the most common form of abuse he has seen from elected leaders is using government employees to do personal work on the taxpayers’ dime.

“You’re taking money from the taxpayer,” Epstein said. “There’s no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs. And at some point, these folks who abuse the law, who rip off taxpayers, slip and fall and pay the price.”

Hornung’s Side of the Story

ABC27 called Supervisor Bill Hornung to get his side of the story. He said he did not want to go on camera, but he did answer questions over the phone.

Hornung said Gary Weisinger did work on the computers in his store but said that work was “very seldom.”

ABC27 asked if that work ever happened when Weisinger was on township time. Hornung said that allegation was “totally false.” He said it “never happened on township time…only when [Weisinger’s] shift was done.”

When asked if he compensated Weisinger for his work, Hornung answered, “Absolutely.”

ABC27 told Hornung about the sign-out sheet and the surveillance photos. He said he had “no knowledge of that at all.” He went on to say that if Weisinger’s work did happen on township time, he “was not aware.”

ABC27 asked Hornung again if he would go on camera. He declined.

Digging Deeper

To verify Hornung’s statements, ABC27 filed Right to Know requests and obtained a copy of the township’s outside employment policy. It clearly prohibits private work while on the township clock. It also says, “All outside employment of Management-Supervisory, Administration and Police Employees shall have prior written approval of the Township Manager.” Another portion of the policy book says “Permanent employees shall not work for compensation outside the Township on jobs incompatible with their position or the Township’s interests. The Township Manager shall approve all outside employment.”

ABC27 then requested documents showing disclosures of and approval for outside sources of income for all township employees. There were no forms for Weisinger’s work at Hornung’s Hardware.

Evolving Statements

ABC27 called Hornung again, asking why the money he had said he “absolutely” paid Weisinger wasn’t disclosed or approved according to township policy.

Hornung’s story seemed to change. He told ABC27 that as he gave it more thought, he did not know if he ever paid Weisinger, saying he was “only there five or ten minutes at a time.”

ABC27 checked the statements of financial interest again. There is a section for reporting gifts; Hornung did not report Weisinger’s work at his store.

Hornung also walked back his previous statement that he had no knowledge of the surveillance photo appearing to show Weisinger working at his store. During his second conversation with ABC27, he said he had seen the picture a few years ago; he even confirmed it was a photograph of Weisinger. Still, Hornung insisted it wasn’t on township time. He said that photograph was taken during a lunch break.

ABC27 pointed out that the picture was time-stamped around 7:45am. Hornung could not explain that or why Weisinger would have signed out for township business if he truly did go to the store while he was on a break.

Hornung said he “ran a clean ship,” and had told Weisinger to make up the time with the township. But going through public records, ABC27 could not find documentation of those hours.

Once again, ABC27 asked Hornung if he would go on camera. He ultimately declined, saying he would only consider if he could have questions in advance and an opportunity to view and approve the piece before it aired.

ABC27 also left messages for Gary Weisinger. He did not return any calls and did not answer the door when ABC27 went to his house to get a response.

That leaves photographs, a sign-out sheet, public records, and evolving statements from Supervisor and Chairman Bill Hornung. Government watch groups say with potentially tens of thousands of tax dollars at play, it all comes down to the people’s money.

“This is very serious,” Epstein said. “It happens, it’s common. But it’s rarely investigated, rarely enforced, and it continues to go on.”

—

Sign-out Sheet from February 29, 2012



Lower Paxton Township Personnel Policy



Statements of Financial Interest – 2012



Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...