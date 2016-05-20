Restaurant Report: Black residue, mold, fly strips over food prep

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 News reported this week that Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Lower Paxton Township is accused of falsifying a government document meant to promote food safety and sanitation.

The Department of Agriculture says the restaurant posted a fake Food Employee Certification, a document designed to show a supervisory employee has been education and passed an exam about food safety and sanitation.

We also discovered the restaurant has a history of serious violations. but that’s not the end of it. The most recent inspection shows continued problems.

Hibachi Grill was out of compliance with 16 violations total. The inspector wrote that the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. The ice cream machine does not have a license or any of the required lab testing. There were fly strips over food storage and prep areas, an accumulation of old food and black residue, plus mold accumulation on the metal shelves over uncovered food.

Eliza’s Deli and Grocery in York was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says chemicals were stored near equipment and/or single service articles. Food was stored directly on the floor. Food storage bins were dirty and there was an accumulation of static dust.

Pizza Star III in Willow Hill was out of compliance with 12 violations. The report says food was thrown out after it was “temperature abused.” Deli meat and cheeses were not date-marked, there was food debris on the can opener blade, and the facility does not have procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving “bodily fluids.”

Establishments with no violations include Dave’s Tavern in Chambersburg, Gettysburg Battlefield Resort, Al’s of Hampden in Enola and Whistlestop Café in Lancaster.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

