Rio Grande Skillet Dinner by: PowerPacks

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Click here to watch it prepared on Good Day PA: VIDEO

Ingredients:

1/2 pound ground sausage or turkey sausage, casings removed

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 cup uncooked long grain white rice

1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth, divided use

2 cups zucchini, diced (from 1 large or 2 small zucchini; about 10 ounces)

1 (8-ounce) can corn, drained (or 1 cup frozen)

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

Optional toppings: chopped cilantro, diced tomato, bell pepper, avocado, and/or sour cream

For added protein, a cup or so of rinsed and drained black beans may be included.

Directions:

In a 12- to 14-inch lidded skillet, sauté the onion and sausage over medium heat until browned, breaking up the meat as you go. (If your skillet isn’t non-stick, lightly oil it first.)

Add the chili powder and the rice and continue to cook, stirring to incorporate, for about a minute or two. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of the chicken broth, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, stir in the zucchini, corn (there’s no need to thaw, if frozen), and the tomato sauce. To the tomato sauce can, add the remaining broth and water to equal 1/2 cup. Swish around to incorporate all the sauce that clings to the can, and then add to the skillet. Stir the mixture well, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, about 10 minutes more.

If desired, top with cilantro, diced fresh vegetables of choice, and/or sour cream.

Notes: This dish is delicious leftover so may be prepared in advance and reheated. Either reheat in the microwave or add a little extra broth and reheat in a covered pan on the stovetop or in the oven.