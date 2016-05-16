Ex-offender reentry summit kicks off in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re ever talking to someone who’s been in prison, you know they count the days till they get out. Then, many face a harsh reality: how difficult it is to blend back into society.

Many are gathering in Franklin county with a common purpose of reacclimating ex-offenders into the community.

Multiple organizations, faith-based groups, and businesses gathered at the King Street Church on Monday for the Reentry Summit.

The summit is kicking off the Reentry Coalition which helps offenders ease back into society.

With hundreds being released from jail each month in Franklin County, it’s a topic that affects the whole community.

“We’re trying to get these ex-offenders not in that jail mindset anymore,” summit speaker Dan Searle said. “It definitely helps with programs like DRC, Novice and the Amen Program. It helps when you have people that are willing to reach out.”

The Franklin County Administration asks for everyone to open their eyes, ears, and hearts to see how they can lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need.

For more information on ways you can get involved in the Reentry Coalition, contact Kim Eaton at kmeaton@franklincountypa.gov or call at (717) 263-0450.

