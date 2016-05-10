The High Cost of Higher Education Pt. 2

Related Coverage The High Cost of Higher Education

Getting a diploma can cost a fortune. It’s estimated that 30 million Americans owe $855 billion in student loans.

Here at ABC27, it’s the people behind the scenes, like 24-year-old production assistant Aleisha Kehm who make local television news happen.

“I wanted to go someplace different,” said Aleisha. I wanted to have that full college experience away from home. Live in a dorm with a meal plan. I wanted that full experience.”

Aleisha got that experience at York College. She majored in mass communications and left school with a massive $125,000 in student loan debt.

“My mom’s a single parent,” said Aleisha. “Even though she’s a single parent, she still makes above the minimum that you need to get a lot of financial aid.”

Making $1,000 monthly payments, Aleisha has knocked off $25,000 over the last 2 years with $100,000 left to go.

Burrowing is a choice, it’s not a requirement, says Peter Van Buskirk, creator of Best College Fit.

He helps kids get into college. He says too often students pick a school for emotional reasons, rather than what’s best for them.

“They’re not thinking about how they can learn best, where they will fit in best, they’re not thinking about the place that will support them best that will value them,” said Peter. “They go and expect it will all work out.”

About half of the time, it doesn’t work out. Only 55% of students graduate. The other 45% spend and owe thousands on a degree they never got.

Peter says that students shouldn’t dismiss private schools.

“Private colleges will look at need-based financial aid and sometimes merit-based financial aid to push the price down,” said Peter. “So the student may find there’s a lower net price at a private college than there is at a state university.”

State schools like Shippensburg and Millersville are tied to state funding and have their hands tied, it’s another way to save.

Many families think of the two-plus-two approach to higher education. Two years at a community college where the cost of everything is less, then finish at a 4-year school.

It’s important, however, to make sure those credits will transfer before you go anywhere.

Students should be thinking and answering these questions: Why do I want to go to college every day? What do I want to get out of the experience? What are the three things I want to accomplish?

“When a student wrestles with those questions, then the process becomes for and about them,” said Peter.

Aleisha knew exactly what she wanted to do, but her dream job at ABC27 is currently only part-time. She has another part-time job to tackle that $100,000 college loan that will haunt her for the next 20 years.

“It’s a lot of money and I didn’t even think about it at the time,” said Aleisha. “I have to pay rent. I have to pay bills, everything else, plus my student loans on top of it — at this rate, it’s probably going to take 20 to 25 years.”

Aleisha now questions her choices, knowing if she had gone to a community college for two years, she would have saved a lot of money.