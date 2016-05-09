Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man wanted for attempted homicide has been arrested.

Chad Stanbeck, 43, of Carlisle, surrendered to police on Monday. He was arraigned and committed to the county prison on $50,000 bail.

Stanbeck is accused of a shooting another man Sunday in the 1300 block of North Pitt Street. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is expected to survive, police said.

