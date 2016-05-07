Bishop McDevitt girl thrown out of prom for wearing a suit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate high school student had the experience of a lifetime at her prom Friday night, but not in the way her family expected.

Aniya Wolf was thrown out of Bishop McDevitt’s prom.

Ever since Wolf was a little girl, she dressed like a boy.

“I’ve just always been like this, ever since I was little,” Wolf said. “I was always more masculine. You wouldn’t catch me playing with any Barbie dolls, I’ll tell you that right now.”

Wolf is not transgender. She was born a girl and feels like a girl. She is a lesbian who does not want to wear girly clothes.

Throughout her three years at Bishop McDevitt, her school uniform was strictly a shirt and pants.

Then something suddenly changed, according to the Wolf family. The family said a last-minute email explained girls had to wear a dress to prom.

Wolf’s mom called the school. “I told them that I had read the dress code that was given to the students and I didn’t think that it precluded her from wearing a suit. I said that this was very unfair, particularly at the last minute. We had gone out and bought a new suit. I think my daughter is beautiful in a suit,” Carolyn Wolf said.

Wolf had been looking forward to this night for so long, she decided to go over anyway but was thrown out.

“I think my experience shouldn’t be any different than anyone else’s because of something I was born with,” she said outside of her prom.

She said a school official took her by the arm and said she was going to call the police, so Wolf left.

“You know, a lot of girls’ dresses, I mean I’m not saying that all of them are this way, but they do show a lot of skin, she said. “I think I’m dressed pretty modestly.”

Bishop McDevitt did not want to comment.

Wolf says she feels very accepted by her fellow students, but she says school officials make her feel like “a mistake.”

