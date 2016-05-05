Neighborhood shocked after parking lot partially collapses in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City residents felt an unexpected pinch when part of a parking lot collapsed Thursday in the city.

On Thursday, those who live near the Mulberry Street Bridge heard a noise and decided to get a closer look.

The edge of the parking lot next to the east side of the Mulberry Street Bridge collapsed. A car parked in the lot slammed on top of the roof of a tire business on Cameron Street.

It didn’t take long for police and firefighters to arrive and word to spread.

Carla Santiago often parks her car where the collapse took place.

“I just ran out, and I was like, wait a minute, said Santiago. “And I seen it was still there, and I was like ok that is a relief.”

While crews conducted their investigation, dozens of people in The McFarland Press Building and others who live close by to the collapse were evacuated.

Kameron Ballon is glad that officials are taking precautions.

“I don’t want to be sleeping and end up on Cameron Street,” said Ballon. “It’s like I don’t how to take it.”

Ballon says this is one of those days that leaves him with more questions than answers.

“I am not sure if they are going to have to pay for it, or the city is going to have to pay out for it,” said Ballon. “That is somebody’s car down there and somebody’s business down there.”

Mulberry Street Building will be closed until further notice. It’s unclear how long it will take before things get back to normal.

