Man jailed for child-luring incident in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been arrested for trying to lure two young girls into his car as they walked to Steelton-Highspire High School, police said.

Eliud Montanez-Castro, 35, of Steelton, is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle and harassment for an April 15 incident at Orchard Drive and South Harrisburg Street, Swatara Township police said.

He was arrested Friday and sent to Dauphin County Prison on $5,000 straight bail.

Police said Montanez-Castro stopped his car to speak to the girls and asked them to pick a number between one and 10. When one of the girls guessed a number, he claimed that she “got it right” and tried to hand her a can of soda.

The girls refused and continued to walk to school where they reported the incident to officials.

