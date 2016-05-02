Lancaster General Health plans new mental health facility

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 75-acre lot behind the CVS off College and Harrisburg avenues is currently filled with vegetation.

12-acres of the 75-acre lot is where officials with Lancaster General Health and Penn Medicine are eyeing up a new inpatient mental health facility. If built, it could take care of some serious needs for mental health services in Lancaster County.

Plans for the facility indicate it would include the county’s only child unit and also provide service for adults with substance-abuse disorders.

According to Stacey Youcis, LG Health’s senior vice president for population health, this comes at a time when the health care provider has to send patients looking for care elsewhere nearly 60 percent of the time because beds in the area are full.

Josh Meshey lives near the potential site. He told ABC27 News he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“It’s secluded enough that it’s not downtown,” he said. “It’s close enough that all the people around can get the help they need. There’s a lot of people that need help.”

LGH hasn’t said yet how much it would cost to build the facility, which would be near Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Youcis said they’re also looking to partner with a national provider of behavioral health services before breaking ground.

If it’s built where it’s currently proposed, Tom Brooks has no issues.

“These things have to go somewhere,” he told ABC27. “This is not somebody’s backyard. [It’s] a commercial complex. I don’t have a big problem with it.”

The earliest the facility would open is 2018.

