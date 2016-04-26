Leola teen named May’s ‘Caped Crusader’

In Lancaster County, a surprise awaits Antonio Astarita.

A group has gathered to honor the Lancaster Country Day School eighth grader for his volunteer work in the community. Astarita is doing a fundraising project for Clare House and helping homeless women and children that use its services.

Each month, Central Penn Parent magazine and its community partners recognize a young person who is improving the lives of others. This month, they’re recognizing Astarita, a boy scout with Troop 83 in Leola.

“I really love Scouts, camping especially, spending time with my parents and my grandfather who became involved when I reached higher levels of Cub Scouts,” Astarita said. “I stuck with it and here I am, life scout almost seven years later. My Eagle project is doing a backyard renovation for the Clare House in downtown Lancaster. It provides a really enjoyable and safe space for children to grow until they can find a home of their own. So, we will be doing backyard renovation projects including putting in a new fence, shelving, a new garden, and a new play set as well.”

On April 24, the fence work was completed with donated funds and materials. A crew from Future Solutions in York assisted Astarita putting up the fence.

If you would like to read more about this month’s Caped Crusader, check out this month’s edition of Central Penn Parent Magazine.

