Police: Man was using photo as license plate

Thomas Erickson (Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was arrested after police say he was using a license plate made from a photograph.

Thomas Erickson, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was stopped Thursday for an expired inspection sticker when an officer discovered the counterfeit plate, Upper Allen Township police said.

The plate apparently was printed from an image found through an Internet search engine, police said.

Erickson was taken into custody and charged with using an altered, forged or counterfeit plate, a first-degree misdemeanor, along with other summary offenses.

