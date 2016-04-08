Celebrate maple syrup season by baking up a batch of these maple bacon biscuits!

Ingredients

1 pound bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3 1/2 cups flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound (2 sticks) butter, cut into 1/2 -inch cubes

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 egg yolk

1 egg

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Directions

1. Cook the bacon over medium heat until cooked but not crispy, 10 to 12 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

3. Using a pastry cutter or fork, cut in the diced butter, until it resembles small peas. Stir in the bacon, then one-fourth cup plus 2 tablespoons of maple syrup and the buttermilk until the dough just comes together (it will still be clumpy). Be careful not to overwork the dough.

4. On a lightly floured surface, gently press or roll the dough to 1-inch thickness. Cut the biscuits using a 2-inch round cutter; you should have 24 biscuits. Place 12 biscuits on each of two sprayed baking sheets, spaced 2 inches apart. Freeze the trays just until the biscuits are chilled, about 10 minutes.

5. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. While the biscuits are chilling, prepare the egg wash: In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, egg and cream. Coat the biscuits with the egg wash before baking them.

6. Bake the biscuits until they just begin to brown, about 25 minutes (you should easily be able to pick the biscuits up off the tray). Remove the tray from the oven. Quickly drizzle 1 teaspoon of the remaining maple syrup over each biscuit, then place the tray back in the oven for 3 minutes more.

7. Serve while still warm.

Makes 2 dozen biscuits.

Recipe from Maplesyrupworld.com