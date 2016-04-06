Harrisburg to start booting cars for unpaid parking tickets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers with unpaid parking tickets in Harrisburg should expect to get “the boot” beginning Monday.

The change is part of Park Harrisburg’s effort to collect unpaid parking tickets.

Three or more outstanding parking violations could result in your vehicle getting booted.

Once a vehicle is booted, the owner must pay all outstanding fines and an additional $75 fee to have the boot removed. If full payment is not made within 48 hours of booting, the vehicle will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Park Harrisburg office is located on Walnut Street in downtown Harrisburg. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.