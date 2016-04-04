Man jailed for killing police chief’s nephew was out on bail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was out on bail when authorities say he shot and killed John Thomas Carter III, the nephew of police Chief Thomas Carter.

Glenn G. Walker III, 19, was arrested Saturday at his home in the 2400 block of North Fifth Street and charged with criminal homicide and related offenses.

Walker was arrested three times in the last five months but still was able to post bail.

“Which, unfortunately, is not unusual,” Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said.

Walker was charged in December with reckless endangerment and a firearms offense for a shooting incident at a North Third Street bar. His bail was set at $25,000.

“We certainly think in that case in December that the bail should have been higher,” Marsico said.

Less than a month later, while out on bail, Walker was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His bail was decreased from $200,000 to $25,000. Once again, he posted bail.

Two-and-a-half months later, he is charged with shooting and killing the 36-year-old Carter following an argument March 26 near Woodbine and Susquehanna streets.

“Many of the frustrations police have are with individuals who commit a crime, post bail, then commit a new crime, and then still remain out on bail, which is exactly what we had here,” Marsico said.

It is up to the judge to set bail. Marsico said judges take several things into consideration, like previous criminal records and flight risk.

Walker was denied bail on the homicide charge and remains in Dauphin County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.

