Man arrested in murder of Harrisburg chief’s nephew

Glenn Walker has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old John Carter III.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Saturday morning, Harrisburg city officials announced an arrest in a homicide case. Exactly one week after the death of John Thomas Carter III.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico and Harrisburg Police Captain Gabe Olivera held a news conference announcing the arrest of 19-year-old Glenn Walker.

Walker is charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the death of 36-year-old John Thomas Carter III.

Investigators say last Saturday, Carter was shot multiple times in the 200 block of Woodbine Street. He died at the hospital a few hours later.

Carter was the nephew of Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter. Chief Carter had removed himself from the case prior to the arrest.

 

