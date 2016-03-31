Toshiba recalls laptop battery packs for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Toshiba is recalling about 100,000 Panasonic battery packs used in its laptop computers because the packs can overheat and catch fire.

The company has received four reports of the battery packs overheating and melting, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The lithium-ion battery packs were installed in 39 models of Toshiba Portege, Satellite, and Tecra laptops. The packs were also sold separately and also installed by Toshiba as part of a repair.

The battery packs have part numbers that begin with G71C. They were sold at Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores from June 2011 through January 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70 and $130 for the battery pack.

Owners should follow the instructions on Toshiba’s website, http://go.toshiba.com/battery.

