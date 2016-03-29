Police: Leola man kept hundreds of child pornography images

By Published:
Ryan Coup (East Lampeter Township Police Department)
Ryan Coup (East Lampeter Township Police Department)

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been jailed for having more than 1,500 images of child pornography.

Ryan C. Coup, 36, of Leola, was arrested last week after East Lampeter Township police said they recovered 1,514 digital images and 386 video files from his computer and storage devices.

Coup was charged with six felony counts of child pornography and 13 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Police: Leola man kept hundreds of child pornography images

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s