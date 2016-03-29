Police: Leola man kept hundreds of child pornography images

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been jailed for having more than 1,500 images of child pornography.

Ryan C. Coup, 36, of Leola, was arrested last week after East Lampeter Township police said they recovered 1,514 digital images and 386 video files from his computer and storage devices.

Coup was charged with six felony counts of child pornography and 13 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

